Trade Odds: Mavs Betting Favorites to Land Hornets’ P.J. Washington

The Dallas Mavericks have been looking for an upgrade at power forward, and they’re the betting odds favorite to land Charlotte Hornets’ P.J. Washington in a trade 10 days ahead of the deadline.

The NBA trade deadline is 10 days away, and the Dallas Mavericks, who are currently 25-21 and in eighth-place in the Western Conference, are still in search of some frontcourt upgrades.

One name the Mavs have been linked to several times over the last few weeks is Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington, and according to Gambling.com, Dallas has the best odds to be his next team at +150. The Hornets have the second-best odds at +275, meaning the odds are higher for Washington to end up in Dallas than to remain in Charlotte. The Cleveland Cavaliers are third on the list with +500 odds, and the Miami Heat are fourth with +700 odds.

USA TODAY Sports

Although the Mavs have also been linked to other power forwards such as Washington Wizards' Kyle Kuzma and Portland Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant, the price for those players might be too high for Dallas to afford. Washington, on the other hand, could be a more realistic option.

In 38 games, Washington has averaged 13.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field, including 34.8 percent from deep. In a 134-122 loss to the Utah Jazz on Saturday, Washington poured in 43 points on 17-22 shooting overall, including 7-9 from 3-point range.

The 25-year-old would fit in nicely at the four in a Mavs starting lineup featuring Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II. With a little more than one week remaining until the trade deadline buzzer, we'll see if any traction gets started between the Mavs and Hornets on a potential deal.