6-Year Nets Retrospective: Nic Claxton Could Be Trade Chip in Upcoming Deals
Six years ago today, the Brooklyn Nets found a steal at the 2019 NBA Draft in Nic Claxton. With the first pick of the second round, Brooklyn added who would become its primary center just two years later. Claxton was elevated to the starting lineup for the 2021-22 campaign, and after two Defensive Player of the Year-caliber seasons, got handed a four-year, $97 million extension last summer.
Claxton holds career averages of 10.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, but despite being the longest-tenured Net, could be on the move this offseason.
His name was thrown around repeatedly at February's trade deadline—specifically because the Los Angeles Lakers were looking for a replacement for Anthony Davis after acquiring Luka Doncic. The Lakers ultimately struck a deal for Mark Williams, but the trade was vetoed, and Claxton's name has been brought up again this summer as a potential LA target.
Additionally, many have speculated Claxton could be included in a three-team deal involving Kevin Durant. Brooklyn is expected to be included regardless of where Durant lands, but some say the Nets may part with the 26-year-old to bolster their potential return package.
Granted, all of this chatter has been speculation—including the smoke at the trade deadline. Brooklyn has never explicitly said it would like to move Claxton, instead proclaiming that "everyone" is available for the right price.
However, it wouldn't be wise to give up on Claxton just yet. Yes, he was probably overpaid for his production last season, but let's look at the positives.
He's still extremely young, has played a minimum of 70 games in each of the past three seasons and is one of the best rim protectors leaguewide. He doesn't possess a dominant offensive gene, but with another offseason of development under Jordi Fernandez, Claxton could be in line for his best season yet.
Unless the Nets are zeroing in on Khaman Maluach or Derik Queen with the eighth-overall pick in June 25's draft (although Queen could theoretically play the four next to Claxton), moving off such an integral piece wouldn't make much sense.
Claxton has already been Kings County for more than half a decade, and barring a "can't say no" type of offer, he should be expected back at the Barclays Center next season.