Nets Reportedly View Nic Claxton as Part of Their Future

With less than three weeks to go before the trade deadline, the Brooklyn Nets have a few big decisions to make.

Michael Porter Jr.'s name has been swirling around in trade rumors, but the recent reporting surrounding him suggests that the Nets are intent on keeping him past the trade deadline.

The same thing could be said for Nic Claxton, who has also seen his name tossed around in trade rumors.

"You look at the Indiana Pacers right now, who are actively looking on the market in general to find an upgrade after they lost Myles Turner," HoopsHype's Michael Scotto said.

"You've also got the Golden State Warriors, who are looking at various center options as well across the league. And there are other teams as well looking at Nic, but once again, this is a guy that has helped anchor the No. 1 defense in December for the Brooklyn Nets. He can switch on pick-and-rolls, pick-and-pops as well, and he's a good shot blocker as well. So I think when you look at Nic Claxton for the Nets, he's a guy that they do view as a part of the future, but he's certainly got an interest around the league."

Reporting on where trade talks for Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton stand amid trade interest from the Indiana Pacers, Golden State Warriors, and other teams with @JustinShackil on @YESNetwork. pic.twitter.com/DsGmtLDQWA — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) January 15, 2026

Claxton's contract, which expires after the 2027-28 season, is descending, as he'll make $23.1 million next season and $20.9 million in the final year of his deal.

Considering the longest tenured Net's production this season and his proven ability to contribute to a championship-contending team, any organization would be getting him at an extreme discount, at least from a financial perspective.

For the Nets to part with the 26-year-old, it would likely take a team willing to offer at least two unprotected future first-round picks.

However, you could very well make a case that the pros of keeping the Georgia product in the field outweigh the cons.

The Nets desperately need to build an identity heading into these next few seasons and get serious about winning, especially since they don't own their first-round pick next season.

Claxton has been through it all with the Nets organization. From superteam dreams alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden, to the failed experiment of Mikal Bridges and Ben Simmons, Claxton has managed to keep his head held high and improve his offensive game considerably this season.

It's hard to find a player who can manage so much turnover, but Claxton has done it gracefully.