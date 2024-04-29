Evaluating Cam Thomas’ Breakout Year with Brooklyn Nets
Cam Thomas’ scoring instincts have always been apparent.
From his days at Oak Hill Academy, to his lone season with LSU and now the Brooklyn Nets, at each and every stop he’s been a de facto gravitational offensive unit.
That’s never been more apparent than his 2023-24 regular season, where he more than doubled his production. In 66 games, Thomas averaged 22.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 44% overall and 36% from beyond the arc on great volume.
He was a pivotal piece for the Nets this season, leading the team in scoring and serving as a go-to option on several fronts. Few players can so effortlessly score the ball the way he does, scaling his 44% shooting from eight attempts last year to 18 attempts this year.
But as good as Thomas was this season, there’s still plenty of improving to do, which can be glass half full or empty, optically. The Nets won just 32 times to 50 losses — not exactly a sparking endorsement of Thomas’ ability to assume command. We’ve known Cam Thomas the scorer, now it’s time to see if he can evolve into a legitimate star.
And the young run-and-gunner still has plenty of growing to do in a variety of fairly important areas. Decision-making, passing and playmaking and enhancing his shot diet all stand to improve plenty if he wants to reach his ceiling.
Year three of the Thomas experience is considered a success — we know he’s capable of putting up legit scoring numbers in the NBA. Year four will be about taking strides parallel to that.