Brooklyn Nets Reportedly In Line for Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell has been in trade buzz for the past few months, but as the offseason gets closer, and with the Cavs on the brink of elimination to the Boston Celtics, Mitchell could be as good as gone if they can't get it done.
On ESPN's Get Up, Brian Windhorst gave information on Mitchell's current situation in Cleveland. The 27-year-old can opt into a $37 million salary for the 2024-25 season, but of course, as Windhorst mentioned, the Cavaliers can deal him if they know they would lose him for nothing.
Windhorst reported that multiple teams "have their offers ready" for Mitchell, and Brooklyn is one of those teams.
The Nets have been looking for a bonafide star since trading Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, and this would answer the prayers of fans everywhere.
What do the Nets have that separate themselves from other teams?
It would be a stretch for Brooklyn to claim they have the best assets over any other team, but they have a good amount of young pieces. Cam Thomas and the veteran All-Defensive talent Mikal Bridges would almost certainly get dealt.
Along with those two, veteran talent that would keep Cleveland in playoff contention includes Dennis Schroder, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Cameron Johnson.
If Mitchell is dealt, the Cavaliers would still have a roster good enough roster to continue to contend for the postseason. Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley are players with the experience and talent to keep the Cavs relevant. So ideally, Cleveland should target a combination of young pieces and veterans.
On the surface, Brooklyn's draft capital does not look enticing. However, there are a few picks that could turn into great value down the road. Phoenix's 2027 and 2029 first-round picks could end up in the lottery if they decide to rebuild in a year or two. Dallas' 2029 first-round pick and Philadelphia's protected 2027 first-round pick could also fall in the lottery, as their futures are unknown.
Would Donovan Mitchell stay in Brooklyn after a trade?
It's tough to say if Mitchell would extend his contract in the borough after a deal is done because it's unlikely that the Nets would have any real pieces to convince him that they can win a championship. The Eastern Conference is already overwhelmed by established teams like the Celtics, Knicks, Bucks, and 76ers.
However, Mitchell would be in New York City, perhaps the biggest market in the world. The location itself could be more than convincing for him to extend the contract and see where things go. With patience, the Nets could attract other All-Stars to Brooklyn if they already have one to build off of
