Nets 2K25 Ratings Revealed
The Brooklyn Nets and the rest of the NBA are in the dog days of the offseason, but 2K25 is coming out soon, and a major step towards the launch was taken this weekend.
2K revealed the ratings for each player, and the Nets have just two players ranked above 80/100. Both Nic Claxton and Cam Thomas lead the Nets with an 83 overall rating.
The top five are rounded out by power forward Cam Johnson (79), point guard Dennis Schroder (79) and small forward Bojan Bogdanovic (78), who was acquired in the Mikal Bridges blockbuster trade back in June.
Former No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons clocks in at 77, while reserve forward Dorian Finney-Smith and backup center Day'Ron Sharpe are at 76.
Four players (power forward Noah Clowney, shooting guard Lonnie Walker IV, point guard Dennis Smith Jr. and power forward Trendon Watford) are tied at 75 overall.
Rounding out the roster are Ziaire Williams (74), Shake Milton (73), Jacob Gilyard (73), Jalen Wilson (72), Dariq Whitehead (71), Keon Johnson (70) and Jaylen Martin (67).
As a team, the Nets are a 79 overall, and that's the worst rating for any of the 30 NBA clubs. The defending champion Boston Celtics are No. 1 with an 86 overall rating.
NBA 2K25 is set to be released worldwide on Friday, September 6.
