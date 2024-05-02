Inside the Nets: Meet the team
Inside the Nets — a FanNation affiliate on the Sports Illustrated network — is here to provide diverse coverage of the Brooklyn Nets. This will include game day coverage, analysis of the trade market, data-driven deep dives, practice reports, commentary, as well as NBA draft profiles and coverage of Brooklyn's future strategy. In short, we will have all the Nets content you crave in one location.
Meet the Team:
Derek Parker - Publisher
Twitter: @DParkOK
Derek has been an NBA sports writer for five years now, covering a variety of teams in the league. His stops include four seasons on the Oklahoma City Thunder beat, two seasons covering Oklahoma football and softball and a variety of prep teams in the area in-between.
Jed Katz - Staff Writer
Twitter: @JedKatz_
Bio Coming Soon...
Kyler Fox - Staff Writer
Twitter: @KylerrFox
Bio Coming Soon...
Nick Crain - Managing Editor
Twitter: @CrainNBA
Nick has been a credentialed NBA reporter for over five years, covering the league for various outlets including SLAM and Forbes.
Bookmark Inside the Nets and follow us on Twitter (@BKNNetsSI) and Facebook (Inside the Nets) for all things Nets.