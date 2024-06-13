Brooklyn Nets Could Reportedly Trade into NBA Draft with Knicks
In NBADraft.net's extended mock of the 2024 NBA Draft, editor Aran Smith speculated about the Brooklyn Nets trading back into the first round with the New York Knicks.
The Knicks are owners of back-to-back selections in the latter part of the first round, holding both pick 24 and 25. In Smith's mock, New York snags G-Leaguer Tyler Smith, but mentions Brooklyn would also be interested in the 6-foot-11 forward's services.
"Word is there’s a good chance a team like Brooklyn will make a deal to grab one of the Knicks picks," Smith writes. "Tyler Smith is considered a player that could be targeted."
The editor goes on to compare the 19-year-old to a "smaller Myles Turner" with a "mature game and ability to play as a stretch big."
While this would not be the splash trade fans on social media have been lauding for, it would follow a smart blueprint for head coach Jordi Fernandez's first season at the helm. These under-the-radar moves for prospects with high upside, like Smith is viewed to be, would pay dividends in Hernandez's new "development first" philosophy. His raw potential, shooting ability and size would greatly compliment whoever Brooklyn rolls out at the five spot next season, whether it be Nic Claxton or Day'Ron Sharpe.
What the Nets would be forced to give up in return for the rights to take Smith remains to be seen, but the Knicks want to win now. Dorian Finney-Smith could be in play, surrounded by a package of second-round picks. While Smith is an intriguing prospect, he is not worth giving up a future Brooklyn first for, and certainly not worth giving up one of the three Phoenix first-rounders received in last year's Kevin Durant swap.
The price would have to be right, and if it is, the Nets could exit the draft with one of the biggest steals of 2024.
