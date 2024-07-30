Nets Have Some of NBA's Best Trade Assets
The Brooklyn Nets are in the midst of a fire sale after trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks, and they likely aren't done yet.
Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey ranked all 30 NBA teams based on their trade assets and placed the Nets at No. 9.
"After gutting their asset base for big names multiple times over the last decade and change, the Brooklyn Nets suddenly have a pretty robust stash of first-rounders, including a pick in 2025," Bailey writes. "In fact, the likelihood of forwards like Cameron Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Bojan Bogdanović being moved before the trade deadline is part of why Brooklyn is so high. While moves involving several of the players listed so far aren't super likely, these Nets finishing 2024-25 in Brooklyn's black and white would actually be pretty surprising."
The only teams to rank higher than the Nets were the Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors, Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Nets have little reason to keep their veterans after they now have control over their next two first-round draft picks, which they didn't have before. Now, the Nets just need to find the best offers to extract as much value as possible.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.