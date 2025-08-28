Brooklyn Nets Land in Bottom Five of ESPN's East Projections
The dialogue surrounding the Brooklyn Nets this offseason may seem like the team is preparing for an all-time worst season, but the reality is that they probably won't even finish last in the Eastern Conference.
ESPN released its record and conference finish projections for each NBA franchise heading into the new season. By its projections, Brooklyn will finish with a 23-59 record and place 14th in the East.
The Nets are between the Charlotte Hornets above and the Washington Wizards below. With no shortage of uncertainties for a team that looks so different from a season ago, they could feasibly finish higher or lower.
Why Brooklyn Could Finish Above Charlotte
Much like the Nets, head coach Charles Lee has changed the dynamic of the Hornets roster in his second year at the helm. However, Charlotte may run into the problem of having too many ball-dominant players.
LaMelo Ball will be running the show, with Collin Sexton most likely in the backcourt. At the forward position, Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges will also want their chance to control the offense and have plays run for them.
On top of the ball sticking too much, a lot of Charlotte's star power has deep injury histories. Ball was shut down with an ankle injury in January 2025, and Miller also faced a season-ending wrist injury on his shooting hand.
If anything, the Nets should move the ball well this season after investing almost entirely in playmaking through the 2025 NBA Draft. The Egor Demin to Cam Thomas/Michael Porter Jr. connection will fuel the offense while Nic Claxton and a plethora of talented wings anchor the defense.
Why Brooklyn Could Finish 15th
The Wizards are deeper into their rebuild than the Nets are, but they are coming off an 18-64 season, nonetheless. The amount of internal development Washington could see this coming season has the chance to boost them up multiple spots in the standings.
Brooklyn has veterans on its roster like Claxton and Terance Mann, but Washington is going into its first full season with Khris Middleton and CJ McCollum making an impact.
The Wizards should also have better shooting than a Nets team that may be lacking most in outside efficiency. They drafted the best shooter in the Draft at No. 6 in Tre Johnson, and Middleton is a career 38.7% shooter from three-point range.
No matter what spot Brooklyn finishes in the conference standings, hovering around the 23-win mark seems likely. It all depends on whether the rebuilding teams around them take a leap.