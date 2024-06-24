Brooklyn Nets Named Bottom Fives Franchise per Bleacher Report
The Brooklyn Nets have been around in the NBA since the merger in 1976, but they haven't experienced a lot of success in franchise history.
Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey ranked all 30 franchises and placed the Nets at No. 26.
"The Brooklyn Nets (formerly of New Jersey) are the first team in this exercise with a pretty robust ABA history," Bailey writes. "As the New York Nets, Julius "Dr. J" Erving led them to two ABA titles, but we're not folding those years into this analysis. And since the leagues merged, it's been a pretty rough go for the Nets. They made back-to-back Finals in the early 2000s with Jason Kidd, but the East was even weaker in the post-Michael Jordan vacuum than it is now."
It's now been over 20 years since the Nets have been to the Finals, but they have made attempts to become relevant during that time. After officially moving to Brooklyn from New Jersey in 2012, the Nets attempted to build two superteams: one with Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce that flopped after their Boston Celtics heyday, and another with Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving.
Their huge swing-and-misses have set the franchise back a few steps, and it's why they rank so low on the list. If one or both of those teams would have found a way to win it all, maybe the Nets would be higher in the ranking.
