Brooklyn Nets Officially Welcome Hometown Acquisition Terance Mann
After a move first reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania on June 24, the Brooklyn Nets have officially announced the acquisition of a Brooklyn native who’s now returning home.
In a post to their official X account, the Nets confirmed their trade for Terance Mann, who arrives via a three-team deal involving the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics. The announcement also included a warm welcome back to Mann, who was born and raised in Brooklyn.
As part of the trade, Brooklyn also acquired the draft rights to Atlanta’s No. 22 overall pick (later used to select Drake Powell), while sending cash considerations to Boston. The trade also sent Kristaps Porzingis a second-round pick to the Hawks, while the Celtics received Georges Niang and a second-round pick.
Mann will be entering his seventh NBA season, most recently splitting time between the Los Angeles Clippers and Atlanta Hawks after being traded to Atlanta on Feb. 6. He averaged 7.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists last season, while shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from three.
Before being traded to Atlanta, Mann spent four and a half seasons with the Clippers, where he posted career averages of 8.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.
The 6-foot-5 combo guard played a key role during the Clippers’ 2021 run to the Western Conference Finals. In Game 6 of the West Semifinals, he poured in a career-high 39 points on 71.4% shooting to help eliminate the Utah Jazz and send L.A. to its first-ever Conference Finals.
Mann is also known as a strong defender with a knack for disrupting passing lanes while also having the versatility to switch and guard players of multiple positions. Although his time in Atlanta was brief, Hawks head coach Quin Snyder complimented Mann's professionalism and work ethic.
"He's a pro. He’s smart, he understands what’s going on, he’s got pride, he works. You see it on the court when you’re playing against somebody, and then you get to see him in other ways and it manifests itself on the court," Snyder said. "I think he has some enthusiasm for continuing to embrace getting better, and that’s been good to see."