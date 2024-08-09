Nets PG Dennis Schroder Reveals Thoughts on Future
Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder is close to wrapping up his run at the Paris Olympics with Germany's bronze medal match tomorrow.
Schroder was the leading scorer with 18 points in Germany's 73-69 loss to host nation France in yesterday's semifinal. After his Olympics run comes to an end, Schroder will begin to shift his focus towards the Nets season, which he has expressed a lot of excitement for.
“I want to be in Brooklyn long-term. Hopefully, that works out,” Schroder said via Andscape's Marc J. Spears.“I want to be a veteran who shows the young people the way and how we should play and how we play as a team. I understand that the NBA is always more individual, but I want to make one team like we had in Atlanta where it was about just winning and really not [caring] who scores. And I want to bring that back to the NBA, to the Brooklyn Nets. And hopefully they see the same vision and of course still compete on the highest level, but that’s going to take some time.”
Schroder has proven that he is capable of taking on a large role with a team like he has with Germany at the Olympics. He can set his teammates up for success, and it's important to have a player like that on such a young roster. If he can be that player for the Nets, it will be crucial towards the development of the younger players of the team.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.