Who Were the Brooklyn Nets Top Three Players in the Summer League?
After wrapping up their final game at the Las Vegas Summer League on Friday, a few Brooklyn Nets players made a strong impression, possibly even earning themselves a shot at the regular season rotation. Others showed that they still have ways to improve before being a legitimate contributor.
According to HoopsHype’s recent team-by-team Summer League rankings, Drew Timme, Tyrese Samuel, and Quincy Olivari stood out as the top three performers for Brooklyn.
Drew Timme, No. 1
Timme wasn’t just Brooklyn’s top performer, he was one of the best players in the entire Summer League. The former Gonzaga star finished second among all Summer League participants in scoring, averaging 25.3 points per game to go along with eight rebounds and 2.7 assists.
After spending most of last season with the Long Island Nets, Brooklyn’s G League affiliate, Timme was elevated to the NBA roster on March 28 after signing a multi-year deal.
He made an immediate impact, finishing with a double-double in his NBA debut with 11 points and 10 rebounds against the Los Angeles Clippers. He followed that up with a 19-point outing against the Washington Wizards, tying Derrick Coleman for the most points by a Nets player in their first two games with the team.
Through nine games, Timme averaged 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 44.1% from the field and 25.7% from beyond the arc
Tyrese Samuel, No. 2
Just behind Timme was Tyrese Samuel, who turned in a strong showing throughout Brooklyn’s time in Las Vegas. His best performance came against the Philadelphia 76ers, where he led the team with 19 points and 12 rebounds.
Through three Summer League games, Samuel averaged 11.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game
Samuel spent last season with the Phoenix Suns' G League affiliate, the Valley Suns. Through 33 games, he averaged 10.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and one block per game.
Quincy Olivari, No. 3
Rounding out the top three is point guard Quincy Olivari, who joined the Nets this offseason after spending time with both the Los Angeles Lakers and their G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.
In three Summer League appearances, Olivari ranked second on the team in scoring with 16.7 points per game, while also contributing 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists.
Although his NBA action is limited, he averaged 17.5 points, 4.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game through 31 games with the South Bay Lakers.