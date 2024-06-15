Brooklyn Nets: Where Does Cam Thomas Rank Amongst NBA Players 25 or Under?
Twenty-two-year-old Cam Thomas has been one of the brightest spots on the Brooklyn Nets since losing to in the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Some may say the Nets haven't improved since that 2020-21 season. With max players coming in and out of the roster, transitioning from LSU to the NBA has not been easy for Thomas. With his fourth season right around the corner, let's look at how the Nets guard ranks with NBA players 25 or under.
Darius Garland, 24, is a player who Thomas ranks in the same tier. The Cleveland Cavaliers guard was selected as an All-Star in the 2021-22 season for the first time and he just wrapped up a solid season for his caliber. Garland averaged 18 points and seven assists on 45% shooting from the field. As the co-star to Donovan Mitchell in Cleveland, the Cavaliers went as far as the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
LaMelo Ball, 22, is another player who ranks in the same tier as Thomas now. Although the 2021-22 All-Star has been going through injuries as of late, his Charlotte Hornets are going through a rebuilding phase. Their former head coach, Steve Clifford, addressed the lack of talent before the trade deadline as the reason why Charlotte has not been able to establish itself as contenders yet. Ball averaged 24 points and 8 assists on 43% shooting in 22 games last season for the Hornets.
Thomas, a player who former Net Kevin Durant took under his wing before retreating to Phoenix, is on the same tier as one-time All-Stars Garland and Ball. One is better equipped to make a deeper run in the postseason while the other is not. One is the costar to another player, the other is not. With that being said, Thomas notched 23 points and 3 rebounds last season on 44% shooting from the field. Next season, the promising Nets guard will have to aim to get more recognition for the league to make his first All-Star game.
