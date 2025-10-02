Cam Thomas Lighting It Up in Nets Training Camp; Scoring Surge Continues
An eventful offseason certainly hasn't affected Cam Thomas' scoring abilities. If anything, it served as motivation for the Brooklyn Nets guard, who will play the 2025-26 campaign on a one-year, $6 million qualifying offer that includes a no-trade clause.
While Thomas' future with the franchise is uncertain, his skills when it comes to putting the ball through the hoop absolutely aren't. The conversation surrounding Thomas, who averaged a career-high 24 points per game in 25 appearances last season, has never been about his offensive game. That's never been an issue, and it certainly hasn't been an issue at Nets training camp.
In a video posted to X on Sept. 30, Thomas, sporting a No. 2 practice jersey due to the four in his typical 24 having faded away, was absolutely unstoppable on the offensive end. Take a look below:
What immediately sticks out from the footage is an apparent increase in devotion to driving to the rim. Thomas has always made his money in the mid-range and around the perimeter, even if his driving ability is somewhat underrated. Purely based off the video above, it seems that Thomas is leaning more into that aspect of his game, which could directly progress his playmaking skills via the drive and kick.
Assuming he can stay healthier than he was able to last season, Thomas could be primed for another career year. Now that Brooklyn has brought Michael Porter Jr. into the fold, potentially an equally good isolation scorer to Thomas, opposing defenses will be forced to make some tough decisions. Prevent one from going off, but risk allowing the other to.
That one-two tandem will be extremely slept-on heading into the 2025-26 campaign, but the contract drama could prevent it from lasting beyond the upcoming regular season. Perhaps, if Thomas enjoys a healthy, dominant year, he and the Nets will be able to come back to the negotiating table in hopes of securing a long-term deal. That's a big "if," especially considering how ugly things got this summer. However, it can't be ruled out just yet.
Brooklyn will have plenty of cap space again next summer, and if Thomas proves that he's worth it, the front office should attempt to rekindle the player-organization relationship. The unfortunate corner that the Nets have backed themselves into gives them essentially no leverage with Thomas going forward, but there could be room for optimism depending on the on-court production.