Packers Coach Put Major Offseason Signing in 'Timeout' for Risky Hit on Running Back
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur opted to briefly take new cornerback Nate Hobbs out of practice on Monday after Hobbs nearly injured running back Marshawn Lloyd during training camp.
LaFleur had asked Hobbs to lessen his physicality on Sunday after laying significant contact on receiver Dontayvion Wicks. When Hobbs then hit Lloyd's legs on Monday and caused Lloyd to limp off the field, LaFleur pulled Hobbs from practice.
"He sat me for a second, put me in timeout," Hobbs said, via ESPN. "Let me think about my decisions. And I thought about it real good. ... It wasn't an intentional decision like, 'Oh, I'm going to tackle him.'"
The physicality Hobbs brings is a major reason they signed him to a four-year, $48 million deal this offseason, but they also don't want to see any of their players hurt a teammate. Lloyd missed the majority of his rookie season due to injury and appendicitis, and is currently dealing with a groin injury that general manager Brian Gutekunst said happened before the hit from Hobbs, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.
Hobbs has since made up with Lloyd, and does not intend for his physical play to be taken personally.
"I told him, 'Man, it's all love, bro,'" Hobbs said. "It was truly, truly an accident and next time I'll tag off on him and let him go about his way."