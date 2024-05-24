Donovan Mitchell Sweepstakes: Over Before They Started for Brooklyn Nets?
The Cleveland Cavaliers are doing everything they can to retain their star player.
Just yesterday, now-former head coach J. B. Bickerstaff was dismissed after five seasons. Holding a 170-159 (.517) record during his tenure, Bickerstaff is viewed as one of the more quality coaches in the sport. So, there has to be more behind the firing.
And there is. Apparently, the move roots itself in an attempt to sway Donovan Mitchell to sign a massive contract extension.
According to Shams Charania, since the firing, there is now "a lot of optimism around the Cavs that they're going to get a commitment from Donovan Mitchell on a 4-year $208 million extension."
The five-time All-Star has been the center of trade rumors for weeks, even before the Boston Celtics elminated Mitchell and company in five games. With links to the Nets, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat, Bickerstaff's dismissal has far-reaching impact beyond the Cleveland organization.
Should Mitchell re-up with the Cavs, Brooklyn may be forced into a full-on rebuild. Having potentially been the perfect fit next to Mikal Bridges and Nic Claxton (if he re-signs), no other reportedly available star would propell the Nets the way Mitchell would have.
Could they go after Trae Young? Sure. Paul George? Possibly. But, Spida was the fit. The New York native would have done wonders for Brooklyn. But before they can acquire the star, he first must refuse the massive amount of money Cleveland is prepared to throw at him.
