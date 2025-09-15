Drake Powell Could Be the Nets’ Next 3-and-D Gem
While making an NBA record five first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Nets may have found a hidden gem in Drake Powell.
While fans may not have been able to get a look at him during the Las Vegas Summer League, one Brooklyn Nets rookie has the athletic traits and measurements to carve out a productive NBA career as a two-way player.
Powell's statistics from his lone season at the University of North Carolina won’t jump off the page, but North Carolina was a guard-heavy team that already featured older, returning players like R.J. Davis, Elliott Cadeau, and Seth Trimble.
He may not have been one of the team's top scorers, but he was a contributing role player for the Tar Heels while averaging 7.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game and posting solid shooting percentages (48.3% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc.
Throughout his freshman season, Powell showcased his versatility on both ends of the floor, which earned him praise from Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis after a win against the University of Virginia.
"Drake goes from the three to the four all throughout the game. He checks so many boxes defensively," Davis said. "He can rebound, he can shoot threes, he can attack the basket, finish above the rim, get second-chance opportunities, knock down free throws."
Powell's incredible performance at the 2025 NBA Combine likely helped make up for his pedestrian statistics throughout the draft process. The former Tar Heel posted the highest standing vertical (37.5 inches) and max vertical (43 inches), ranked among the top ten in every speed and agility drill (lane agility, shuttle run and three-quarter sprint) and tied for the fifth-most made three pointers off the dribble.
With proven scorers like Cam Thomas and Michael Porter Jr. leading the way offensively in Brooklyn, Powell won't be expected to one of the Nets' top scorers right away. But as a versatile defender who could be matched up against backcourt and wing players, Powell could potentially develop into a reliable 3 and D player for the Nets. While being under the wing of solid veteran defenders like Haywood Highsmith and Terance Mann, Powell will get a first-hand look at how high-energy, scrappy defensive play can help a player build a respected identity in the league.
Powell may not have the impressive collegiate stats or an overseas professional career under his belt like some of Brooklyn's rookies, but his athletic potential makes him a player fans should keep an eye on.