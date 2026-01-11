Egor Demin Is Showing Signs of Being the Brooklyn Nets’ Next Star

Coming away with wins isn't as much of a concern for the Brooklyn Nets as they continue through the early stages of a rebuild. At 11-24, they've had some exciting victories, but in the end, the goal is to land a top draft pick this year and add another player to the young core.

For now, all the Nets can focus on is developing the rookies they already have. There were a lot of people criticizing Brooklyn after selecting five rookies in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft. Egor Demin, the No. 8 overall selection, took most of the heat with concerns regarding three-point shooting and scoring aggression.

Fast forward to the halfway point of the 2025-26 season, and that doubt has been silenced. Demin has put together a string of impressive performances since mid-December.

Most recently, he became the first rookie in Nets history to have back-to-back games with at least five three-pointers, notching 19 points in a loss to the LA Clippers on Friday.

3gorrrrrr 🎯



multiple 3s in five straight games for the rook! pic.twitter.com/EZOrZqkopp — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 10, 2026

Over his last 10 games, the rookie is averaging 15.7 points per game on 44.6% shooting from three with an 11.1 net rating and 21.6% usage rate. He has been a sniper from deep, and now ranks second among rookies in threes made, only behind Kon Knueppel (Charlotte Hornets).

Demin has completely flipped the script regarding draft notes. His biggest weakness leading up to June has been his biggest strength all season long, and his scoring aggression has only increased with every game. He's averaging 6.2 three-point attempts per game with just 2.8 shots inside the arc.

Although it wasn't a career-high in scoring, the BYU product's biggest moment up to this point came on Jan. 7 against the Orlando Magic. Demin finished with 18 points, with 13 of them coming from the end of the fourth quarter into overtime.

Scored all of BKN's 10 points in OT.

Scored 13 straight points between 4Q and OT.

Scored 18 points for the game.



Egor Dëmin was UNBELIEVABLE for Brooklyn tonight! pic.twitter.com/g2ao9RP23Q — NBA (@NBA) January 8, 2026

Head coach Jordi Fernandez has been noticeably hard on the 19-year-old, but it appears to be paying off early. He has certainly made mistakes, and there's still room for improvement. But at this point, Demin's confidence has grown tremendously, and he's starting to emerge as a legitimate second scorer behind Michael Porter Jr.

The 6-foot-8 point guard is averaging 10.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and a steal per game this season, posting 40-39-84 shooting splits. A big concern is his reluctance to score off the dribble and attack the basket, which could only boost his numbers given his size for the position. However, he's showing signs of being a future star in Brooklyn.