How Former Nets GM Billy King Helped Fuel the 2024 Boston Celtics Powerhouse
Billy King was appointed the GM of the New Jersey Nets in 2010. He made headlines by making blockbuster trades that landed the Nets players like a promising Deron Williams in 2011 and of course the all-in trade for Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett. Amidst the Boston Celtic's dominant run to the NBA Finals and their statement victory in Game 1 of the Finals, let's go back to how the former Nets GM helped fuel this powerhouse.
In 2013, it was indeed King who made the last call on trading away Gerald Wallace, Kris Humphries, Kris Joseph, Keith Bogans, MarShon Brooks, several first-round selections in 2014, 2016, and the option to swap first-round selections in 2017. Not to mention, their 2018 first-round pick.
Brooklyn received DJ White, Jason Terry, Paul Pierce, and Kevin Garnett in an exchange with the Boston Celtics. In the 2014 NBA playoffs, Brooklyn made it as far as the second round with the new team, which also included Deron Williams and Joe Johnson, before losing to the Miami Heat, who were led by LeBron James.
The carnage didn't stop there either, because Paul Pierce left to join the Washington Wizards. Once Pierce left due to concerns about his chances of winning it all, this was the moment of realization when the Nets knew that the Celtics put themselves in a position to contend for years to come while a departing Pierce left knowing he was one of the biggest reasons why the Nets went ahead with the blockbuster trade that got him to Brooklyn in the first place.
