How the Brooklyn Nets can Take Inspiration From the Indiana Pacers' Play Style
With the Brooklyn Nets' influx of playmaking talent, it's easy to see how they could be trying to fit the mold of a successful Indiana Pacers team.
The Pacers made the 2025 NBA Finals with an unselfish superstar at the helm. Tyrese Haliburton ensured the offense's pace was high, and his playmaking tendencies rubbed off on others.
Brooklyn's regular season doesn't begin until Oct. 22, but with training camp in full swing, the trend seems to be moving toward an offensive mentality of having playmakers everywhere on the court.
Adopting an identity similar to Indiana's won't translate to immediate success, but high-paced, unselfish offenses are taking over the league. If players can develop in this system and also contribute to at least a league-average defense, the Nets will be back into contention in the future.
Supporting Stats From the Pacers 2024-25 Season
The Pacers finished third in assists per game last season. Three of the top five teams in assists per game made the playoffs in 2025. With the Nets' influx of playmakers through the 2025 NBA Draft, they should improve upon their 24th-place finish last season.
Brooklyn was already in the top 10 in terms of drives per game for the 2024-25 season and will post similar numbers with a Egor Demin-Cam Thomas backcourt.
In terms of passes made per game, Indiana had the second most in the league last season. The Nets were not far behind at fifth, but they had two more turnovers per game than the Pacers. Ball security will be crucial in seeing a difference this season in offensive consistency.
Player Comparisons
It is unlikely that any of Brooklyn's rookie guards will amount to the player that Haliburton has become for Indiana, but filling the molds of players like Andrew Nembhard or TJ McConnell would provide plenty of value to the rotation.
Indiana also has talented slashers like Aaron Nesmith and Obi Toppin contributing to the team's high-paced offense. The Nets drafted Drake Powell this offseason and have a 23-year-old Ziaire Williams established on the wing to establish the three-and-D presence.
It took time for the Pacers' play style to pay off, and the same will most likely be said of Brooklyn after this season.