If Nets Want Donovan Mitchell, They Must Act Fast
Since the Cleveland Cavaliers season-ending loss in game five versus the Boston Celtics, a firestorm has been brewing within the organization.
Just a few weeks ago, the five-time All-Star was guaranteed to be out of Cleveland "barring a run to the NBA Finals." The Cavaliers failed to even make the conference finals, causing drama internally. In the matter of days, head coach J. B. Bickerstaff's job landed in "serious jeopardy" and Mitchell "did not have great confidence in Bickerstaff" to begin with, per The Athletic. Additionally, Cleveland's other All-Star backcourt member, Darius Garland, will reportedly want out should the Cavs opt not to deal Mitchell, also per The Athletic.
This level of dysfunction presents the perfect opportunity for the Nets to cash in on the weeks of rumors connecting Mitchell to Brooklyn. And they're wasting no time.
According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Nets already "have their offer ready."
They aren't the only ones, though, which is why they must get the deal done fast.
Windhorst also reported the Los Angels Lakers, fresh off a dissapointing post-season performance of their own, will be vying for Mitchell's services as well.
Zach Lowe, Windhorst's colleague at ESPN, believes that the Miami Heat are a team to watch having "been connected with Mitchell over the years" and "they have a lot to offer in terms of picks and young players."
Cleveland's season ended three days ago, and three teams are already publicly courting their best player. Los Angeles and Miami breathing down the Nets' neck forces Brooklyn to act fast. This is not a move general manager Sean Marks would be able to ponder for long. If Mitchell is what Brooklyn believes can take them to the next level, pull the trigger. Offer a portion of the ransom recieved in the Kevin Durant swap, pair Mitchell with Mikal Bridges and try to be competitive within the Eastern Conference next season. Players like Mitchell don't become available often, and if the Nets take their time with this move, the Lakers or Heat may have the deal done by the time Brooklyn even picks up the phone.
