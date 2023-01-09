Kevin Durant In ‘Good Spirits’ After Suffering Knee Injury

The Brooklyn Nets (27-13) took the road win at South Beach on Sunday night, but a huge worry occurred in the contest. It’s the status of superstar forward Kevin Durant.

Miami Heat wing Jimmy Butler drove to the basket and had his shot blocked by Nets’ point forward Ben Simmons with 1:05 left in the third quarter. On his way to the hardwood, Bulter fell awkwardly on Durant's right leg, bending the superstar’s knee.

Brooklyn’s cornerstone player went to the floor favoring his knee. Despite attempting to power through the next possession, Durant requested to check out of the contest. After being subbed out, he headed to the locker room and was eventually ruled out for the remainder of Sunday’s game.

"He's in good spirits, as we all are," Kyrie Irving said postgame. "The strength of our team is us picking each other up, and being ready for whatever is thrown at us."

Following Brooklyn's 102-101 victory at the FXT Arena, Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn told reporters Durant will undergo imaging on his right knee when the team returns to Brooklyn.

"He didn’t finish the game. And just right knee, he’ll get evaluated [in New York] and then hopefully I’ll have some more info for you,” coach Jacque Vaughn told reporters postgame. “Most likely it will include imaging just to make sure we’re good.

“I did not inquire about the knee, don’t want to speculate. I’m gonna knock on some wood and see what happens. [Durant] just pretty much he dapped up everybody coming into the locker room. I just said I wish you would’ve got the rebound on that play and it was heck of a win with the group and that was about it.”

After the Nets' road win in Miami, Brooklyn has won 18 of 20. The team currently sits a game behind the Eastern Conference top-seeded Boston Celtics. The Milwaukee Bucks aren't far behind, trailing the Nets by a single game in the standings.