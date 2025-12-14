Bucks will be Without Superstar vs. Brooklyn Nets

Sunday evening, the Brooklyn Nets will match up against the Milwaukee Bucks, hoping to keep its streak of competitive play alive.

After a 1-11 start on the season, Brooklyn has played more inspired basketball of late, grabbing three wins in their last five tries. They've beaten up on the Hornets, Bulls and Pelicans, using a combination of improved scoring and stingy defense to coast to three double-digit victories.

While those teams aren't world-beaters, Brooklyn has shown obvious improvement in recent weeks, sitting at just 6-18 on the year. Their draft odds have taken a hit in recent weeks, though head coach Jordi Fernandez is surely focused more on internal development.

Michael Porter Jr. has been a large part of the team's success, as he's now eclipsed over 26 points per game on the season with a recent hot stretch. The team's No. 27 pick in Danny Wolf has also been amid a great stretch of play, seeing double-digit scoring in three of his last five games, including 17-point games against Charlotte and Dallas.

Here is the injury report for both the Nets and Bucks:

Brooklyn Nets injuries:

Haywood Highsmith — Out: Right knee

Ben Saraf — Out: Illness

Cam Thomas — Out: Left hamstring

Milwaukee Bucks injuries:

Alex Antetokounmpo — Out: G League

Giannis Antetokounmpo — Out: Right calf sprain

AJ Green — Out: Left AC going sprain

Taurean Prince — Out: Neck surgery

Mark Sears — Out: G League

The Nets remain without scoring guard Cam Thomas, who is still sidelined with a hamstring injury suffered in early November.

Thomas has played in just eight games this season, scoring 21.4 points per game on 40% shooting overall. He played in just 25 total games last year.

Brooklyn will also be without Haywood Highsmith, who has yet to make his Nets debut after being acquired from the Heat over the offseason, as well as rookie Ben Saraf due to illness.

The Bucks will be without superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who suffered a calf injury nearly one week ago. He’s continued to play at an MVP level despite the Bucks’ woes this season, averaging 28.9 points on 64% shooting overall, with 10.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and one steal and block per game.

Milwaukee will be without some other rotational-level players in AJ Green and Taurean Prince.

The Nets and Bucks tip off at 5 p.m. CT from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.