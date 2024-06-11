Knicks' Josh Hart Trolls Nets' Mikal Bridges on Instagram: 'If They Have You Hostage Just Blink'
After many media members like Bill Simmons connected Nets' forward Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks and their 'Villanova core,' Brooklyn's star took to Instagram to attempt a reversal of the media's prediction.
Since the beginning of the NBA Finals, Knicks swiss army knife Josh Hart has been a member of ESPN's NBA Countdown panel. Hart posted a series of photos of this newfound analyst role on his Instagram, captioning it 'Might quit my day job🎙️.' Obviously, the 29-year-old is joking, having revived his career in New York after an exile with the Portland Trailblazers.
Bridges used Hart's sarcastic caption as a route to sway the Knicks' forward to Brooklyn.
"Come to the Nets?" Bridges commented. Overnight, the remark blew up, garnering over 3,800 likes and 560 replies, one being from Hart himself.
"@mikalbridges are you ok?" Hart questioned. "If they have you hostage just blink and we'll save you."
Unfortunately for Nets fans, Hart is under contract through the 2026-27 NBA season and will not be going anywhere for the foreseeable future. The banter is simply that — wisecracking among two longtime friends. That being said, exchange will surely continue to push the connections between Bridges and New York, as the 27-year-old continues to be the center of trade rumors on an expiring contract next off-season.
This should be a fun one to monitor.
