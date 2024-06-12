Markieff Morris Believes Brooklyn Would Have Won 2021 NBA Finals Sans Kyrie Injury
'What if' scenarios are always tricky when it comes to hypotheticals in the NBA. The Brooklyn Nets may own the most polarizing of all, as three years later players and media alike are still pondering what the 2021 season could've been for the still-ringless franchise.
In an interview with the New York Post, former Net Markieff Morris said he believes had Kyrie Irving not been injured during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Brooklyn would've gone on to win the whole thing.
"If Giannis [Antetokounmpo] ain't put his foot under [Irving], they would've had a championship," Morris said. "[The Bucks] were going to get swept. They know that. You can ask anybody on their team."
Whether the latter of Morris' comments are true or not remain to be seen, despite then-Bucks guard Jeff Teague confirming the speculation on his podcast. Don't expect Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton or Jrue Holiday to admit to Morris' claim anytime soon.
Prior to Irving's injury, the Nets had taken a 2-0 series lead after defending home court in the opening games. James Harden was nursing an injury of his own, and didn't return to action until after Irving was already ruled out.
The Nets ultimately fell in seven games, but the potential of this year's squad continues to stir up conversation with no signs showing it'll slow down anytime soon.
