NBA Free Agency: Nets' Alternatives to Re-Signing Nic Claxton
While Nic Claxton has developed into one of the league's bright young interior centers since Brooklyn dealt Jarrett Allen, the Nets are not in a position to hand the big man the $20-$25 million annually he is likely to command this summer. In the words of Brooklyn's owner Joe Tsai, the franchise is "at a crossroads" regarding a decision to blow it up or attempt to contend. But whichever way Tsai and GM Sean Marks lean, Claxton may not be in the future plans.
Here are some options Brooklyn could use to replace Claxton's services:
Sign a Veteran Stop-Gap Center
Claxton is likely the most intriguing center set to become available in free agency, but he isn't the only talented option available. Should the Nets decide to attempt to immediately compete, options at the five spot would include Jonas Valanciunas, Andre Drummond or even reuniting with their former big man Mason Plumlee. All would come at a much cheaper pricetag than Claxton while bringing similar levels of production. If they decide to blow it up, they could pursue a younger option to develop, such as a Moses Brown, Xavier Tillman or Luka Garza.
Trade for an Up-and-Coming Shot-Blocker
The Dallas Mavericks have received amazing production from their trade deadline acquisition, Daniel Gafford, en route to a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals. With rumors swirling about the New York Knicks' interest in Mikal Bridges, if the Nets were to engage in trade talks with New York, Mitchell Robinson should be a hefty piece of Brooklyn's package. Still just 26 years old -- and due to the emergence of Isiah Hartenstein -- Robinson could be available and seamlessly replace Claxton in the Nets' starting five.
Draft a Young Prospect
Despite Brooklyn sitting without a pick in this year's draft, that could change quickly. Organizations with great development teams have reaped the benefits of snagging underground talent in the second round, and acquiring a second-round pick wouldn't be difficult. Moving a piece like Keita Bates-Diop for the right to draft Adem Bona, Kel'el Ware or even Zach Edey should he fall that far could have major implications on the franchise's future success if they were developed properly.
Promote Day'Ron Sharpe
The answer to Brooklyn's Claxton question may already be on the roster. Still just 22 years old, the former first-rounder has seen steady production throughout his three-year career. If given more opportunities, this production could skyrocket. The Nets originally dealt Jarrett Allen knowing they had Claxton in the rear-view, and they could operate a similar play knowing they have Sharpe in their back pocket.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.