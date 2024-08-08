NBA Power Rankings: Nets Bottom 5?
The Brooklyn Nets have a bright future, but a cloudy present after trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks.
Thunder Wire reporter Clemente Almanza gave his power rankings and placed the Nets at No. 28 on his list.
"After hovering around mediocrity, the Nets have steered to a rebuild. They shipped Mikal Bridges to the Knicks for control of their draft capital over the next two years. Brooklyn also named Jordi Fernandez as its next head coach. It’s now in the infant stages of a rebuild and will need to trade away several other veterans on the roster to bottom out for next season," Almanza writes.
Only the Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons ranked lower than the Nets on the list.
While there aren't likely to be many, if any, players currently on the roster that will be in Brooklyn when the Nets are contenders again, there are young prospects worth developing and a coach who could drive those people towards success. For every reason not to like the Nets coming into the season, there's an equal reason to also like what the team and organization are doing.
In a sense, the Nets now have breathing room and a lack of pressure that they used to have, and that should make the overall outlook of the team far better than it was before.
