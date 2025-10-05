Nets' Danny Wolf Displays All-Around Potential in Preseason Opener Win
Coming into the 2025 NBA Draft, Danny Wolf's biggest strength was his ability to impact the game in almost all aspects. The 7-foot big man isn't necessarily dominant in one category, but he can do at least a little bit of everything, particularly on offense.
That was evident in the Brooklyn Nets' preseason opener against Hapoel Jerusalem. As the Nets walked away with a comfortable 123-88 victory, there was a lot to like from their rookies. While Egor Demin (plantar fascia) and Drake Powell (knee) were out, Wolf, Ben Saraf and Nolan Traore had solid performances.
Saraf was the only rookie to get the starting spot and put up an impressive nine points and six assists in just 18 minutes. Wolf played well too, but did more of everything on the offensive side of the ball, finishing with five points, five rebounds and five assists in 15 minutes of action.
Shooting 2-for-4 from the field, Wolf was able to get to the rim twice while converting a free throw as well. He was extremely active and took full advantage of his minutes, not as a scorer, but as a playmaker and rebounder.
Still, watching his move as a big man shows his potential as a bucket-getter. Wolf is quick for a seven-footer and doesn't have to be tabbed as a center. He can also play the four, which he did frequently at Michigan next to Vlad Goldin.
The most impressive part of Wolf's game was undoubtedly his playmaking. He showed versatility in his ability to distribute the basketball, finding five different Nets for all five assists.
There wasn't a particular player he gravitated toward, but one third-quarter assist to Saraf got attention for how the two could impact each other in their careers.
After the preseason win, Wolf talked about that assist to Saraf.
"It was honestly a broken play," Wolf said. "He hit me on a flash and realized how they were top-blocking the screen. Went back door, and I threw it to him and bobbled it a little bit... Hopefully it's the start of something."
The 21-year-old also evaluated his performance and what the coaches expect from him.
"When the coaches trust me with the ball in my hands, it's up to me to make a play," Wolf said. "I think a few times I got a little too sped up and I made an errant pass and lost the ball on a ball screen. But when Coach Jordi draws something up or tells us to run a play and it breaks off, it's up to you to make a play, and I tried to do that to the best of my ability."