NBA Mock Trade: Nets Deal Dennis Schroder to Playoff Team Following Disappointing Exit
Following a 32-50 record in the 2023-24 season, the Brooklyn Nets have much work to do. While it’s almost certain this team will go hunting for a superstar in free agency or through a trade, rounding out the rest of the roster should also be a priority. It takes more than just adding a top option to the roster, as it’s equally as important to have the right talent around the face of the franchise.
Players like Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Cam Thomas are great complimentary pieces, but more depth will also be needed to build a contending roster.
Brooklyn also has several players who could be trade chips this summer and into next season, such as Dorian-Finney Smith and Dennis Schroder. It’s not that those two aren’t quality players, they’re just both on contracts that are nearing their end and may not be part of the team longer term. As such trading them while there’s still the ability to extract value could make sense.
When it comes to Schroder, there’s no question he would have suitors across the NBA with interest in adding his services. He was acquired by the Nets at the trade deadline last season and was a quality piece the rest of the way.
In 29 games (25 starts) with Brooklyn last season, Schroder averaged 14.6 points, 6.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. While he is 30 years old, the veteran point guard is still a very good player in this league. He’s the type of spark plug who can score in a hurry, but also has the lead guard skills to set up his teammates and facilitate.
Whether as a low-end starter or as a high quality sixth man, Schroder would fit on many teams across the NBA.
Most notably, the Newton Orleans Pelicans could use a true point guard with the ability to make those around him better, but also get buckets when needed. In the Pelicans’ opening playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the offense was relatively stagnant and the team failed to score 92 points in any game.
Schroder is on an expiring contract just north of $13 million next season. From a salary matching perspective, New Orleans has Larry Nance Jr., who is on an expiring $11.2 million deal of his own. It wouldn’t make sense to swap those two one-for-one, but a package with those two involved could make some sense to make the money work. Brooklyn could look to build an enticing offer including Schroder that brings back a young prospect or picks back, while the Pelicans could add a much-needed guard.
To be clear, Schroder wouldn’t fix all of New Orleans’ issues. There’s more that needs to happen with the Pelicans roster to be considered a contender. But adding the veteran guard would be a step in the right direction. At the same time, Brooklyn could look to add pieces more geared towards its next era.