NBA Mock Trade: Nets Deal Dorian Finney-Smith to Grizzlies
Given the limited draft capital that the Brooklyn Nets possess, trades will likely need to take place in order to accumulate assets and re-tool the roster. While some players on the roster are somewhat untouchable, there are quite a few role players who could fetch a solid trade package.
One of these players is Dorian Finney-Smith, who averaged 8.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game last season. While his box score numbers don’t jump off the page, he’s able to move the needle on both ends of the floor and raise the ceiling of any team.
As the fourth-highest paid player on the roster for the upcoming season, Finney-Smith is set to make roughly $14.9 million. From there, he has a player option for the 2025-26 season worth around $15.4 million.
While he may not be a fit for the current Nets roster at 30 years old with a chance to walk in free agency a year from now, there’s no question that the veteran combo forward would be a huge boost for a contending team. In fact, the asking price for him on the trade market last summer was extremely high due to his ability to impact the game on both ends.
One team that could benefit from a player like Finney-Smith is the Memphis Grizzlies. After going through a rough season filled with injuries and suspension, a contending roster finished near the bottom of the league standings. As Memphis looks to re-emerge next season, a veteran like Finney-Smith to bolster the depth on the perimeter could be very valuable.
But what would the Grizzlies need to offer in a trade package?
There are several ways that Memphis could make a Finney-Smith deal work that could be interesting to the Nets. In a more one-to-one type of deal, both Luke Kennard and Brandon Clarke are on similar salary figures in the upcoming season. That would be more of a position swap if the Grizzlies view Finney-Smith as an upgrade over either of those players. Draft capital of some sort or a young prospect would need to be included, but there are many ways to make that type of package work.
Alternately, Memphis could aggregate the salaries of John Konchar ($6.1M) and Ziaire Wiliams ($6.1M) who combined make close to what Finney-Smith does. Again, there would need to be more added to a package like this to make sure the asset value from both parties is equal, but if the Grizzlies are bought into Vince Williams Jr. and GG Jackson as young pieces of the core, perhaps the 22-year-old Ziaire Williams could be available.
As the offseason heats up, expect the Nets to be active in the trade market. Finney-Smith could be one of the most likely pieces to be moved.