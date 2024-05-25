Nets Owner Joe Tsai Opens up on the Brooklyn Nets’ on Court Struggles
Despite being a big market team at the heart of New York City, the Brooklyn Nets are having a hard time measuring up with the top-tier teams in the league. Yes, the Nets managed to lure big-time free agents like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but the aftermath of their situation with Brooklyn could come back to haunt the franchise. Days before being traded to the Phoenix Suns, Durant had a meeting with Nets GM Sean Marks and Nets Owner Joe Tsai and left feeling uncertain about the direction of the franchise. It was a completely different outcome from when Durant first agreed through negotiations to sign a contract extension with Brooklyn in 2021.
Big market teams do get that advantage over small market teams in the free agency window every year. However, with Durant's tenure with the Nets falling apart and Irving thriving in the 2024 playoffs after expressing that he was glad Durant got out of a regressing franchise, the Nets will find much difficulty luring the best free agents every year away from the other big market teams.
Recently, Tsai attened the J.P. Morgan’s Global China Summit in Shanghai and shared some thoughts on the state of the Nets.
"The Brooklyn Nets is at a crossroads in a way," said the owner. "We didn't do as well as expected last season, we didn't make the playoffs. But we hope to revamp the team and make sure we can compete in the long run."
Patience is key, especially in this league.
