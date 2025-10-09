Inside The Nets

One Area of Improvement for Each Brooklyn Nets Rookie

The rookie class is raw in terms of talent and need to show signs of development to see the court.

Colin Simmons

Sep 23, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Danny Wolf (2) speaks at Media Day. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Sep 23, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Danny Wolf (2) speaks at Media Day. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Brooklyn Nets took a record-setting five first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. At the time of the Draft, four of those players were just 19 years old.

Now, after seeing most of the rookies in some form of live action, it's clear how raw the group is currently. While some players are a jack-of-all-trades and a master of none, the Nets' rookies are the opposite, being polished in one or two areas of the game but needing development badly in others.

Minutes are wide open for the taking with Brooklyn amid a rebuild. None of the rookies is near complete projects, even 21-year-old Danny Wolf. Whether the "Flatbush Five" get time as starters, backups or in the G League, they will have the chance to work on areas needing improvement.

Egor Demin

Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin (8) at Media Day. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Sep 23, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin (8) at Media Day. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Demin was taken at No. 8 in the Draft largely due to his unique skill set as a 6-foot-8 guard. The former BYU Cougar has used his frame to be one of college basketball's best playmakers, but the same cannot be said on the defensive end.

His height and wingspan indicate traits of a player with positional versatility; however, he is still slow with his reaction time and gets blown by too often. With preseason action in question for Demin due to a plantar fascia tear, he will be thrust into the fire to work out his flaws on defense.

Nolan Traoré

Brooklyn Nets guard Nolan Traore (88) speaks at Media Day. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Sep 23, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Nolan Traore (88) speaks at Media Day. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The area of improvement for Traoré has been glaringly obvious since his time playing professionally overseas –– efficiency.

In two seasons with Saint-Quentin, he shot worse than 40% from the field and 30% from three. From four games of league action between NBA Summer League and preseason, Traoré has only had one game where he shot over 50% from the field.

Dealing with inefficient shooting splits from rookies is normal, but this has been something plaguing the Frenchmen for years.

Drake Powell

Brooklyn Nets guard Drake Powell (4) speaks at Media Day. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Sep 23, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Drake Powell (4) speaks at Media Day. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

It's hard to judge Powell with no NBA experience currently, as he is nearing a return from a left knee injury.

The former North Carolina Tar Heel fits the mold of a three-and-D wing, but it would be nice to see him develop a well-rounded offensive game. Powell rarely looked to get downhill, and if he wasn't letting it fly from beyond the arc, he was being used as a slasher in the offense.

Powell has the strength and athleticism to finish in the paint, and increasing his drives would help his free-throw rate increase as well.

Ben Saraf

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Saraf (77) speaks at Media Day. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Sep 23, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Saraf (77) speaks at Media Day. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Once viewed as the Nets' most raw draft pick, Saraf has already shown immense growth through NBA Summer League to preseason action.

It is still concerning that the 6-foot-6 Israeli guard hasn't shown a willingness to shoot the three, though. Saraf has only attempted five three-pointers through four games of league action. One of those attempts has gone in.

In the current era of basketball, few guards are succeeding in the NBA without an outside shot. Even if the jumper is still developing, we want to see Saraf take more threes with confidence.

Danny Wolf

Danny Wolf celebrates after being selected as the 27th pick by the Brooklyn Nets. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Danny Wolf celebrates after being selected as the 27th pick by the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Wrapping it up with Brooklyn's final pick and oldest rookie, Wolf is an unorthodox player as a 6-foot-11 playmaker.

While the 21-year-old has already made some ridiculous passes in Las Vegas and the lone preseason game, there have also been bonehead turnovers where he's tried to do too much. The Nets cannot afford to have a forward giving away the ball that much.

Wolf is intriguing on both ends of the floor as a do-it-all front-court piece, but his turnover troubles are holding him back from a bigger role.

feed

Published
Colin Simmons
COLIN SIMMONS

Colin Simmons, who hails from Omaha, NE, is currently studying journalism at the University of Missouri. He is the Sports Editor for the student newspaper 'The Maneater.'

Home/News