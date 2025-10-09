One Area of Improvement for Each Brooklyn Nets Rookie
The Brooklyn Nets took a record-setting five first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. At the time of the Draft, four of those players were just 19 years old.
Now, after seeing most of the rookies in some form of live action, it's clear how raw the group is currently. While some players are a jack-of-all-trades and a master of none, the Nets' rookies are the opposite, being polished in one or two areas of the game but needing development badly in others.
Minutes are wide open for the taking with Brooklyn amid a rebuild. None of the rookies is near complete projects, even 21-year-old Danny Wolf. Whether the "Flatbush Five" get time as starters, backups or in the G League, they will have the chance to work on areas needing improvement.
Egor Demin
Demin was taken at No. 8 in the Draft largely due to his unique skill set as a 6-foot-8 guard. The former BYU Cougar has used his frame to be one of college basketball's best playmakers, but the same cannot be said on the defensive end.
His height and wingspan indicate traits of a player with positional versatility; however, he is still slow with his reaction time and gets blown by too often. With preseason action in question for Demin due to a plantar fascia tear, he will be thrust into the fire to work out his flaws on defense.
Nolan Traoré
The area of improvement for Traoré has been glaringly obvious since his time playing professionally overseas –– efficiency.
In two seasons with Saint-Quentin, he shot worse than 40% from the field and 30% from three. From four games of league action between NBA Summer League and preseason, Traoré has only had one game where he shot over 50% from the field.
Dealing with inefficient shooting splits from rookies is normal, but this has been something plaguing the Frenchmen for years.
Drake Powell
It's hard to judge Powell with no NBA experience currently, as he is nearing a return from a left knee injury.
The former North Carolina Tar Heel fits the mold of a three-and-D wing, but it would be nice to see him develop a well-rounded offensive game. Powell rarely looked to get downhill, and if he wasn't letting it fly from beyond the arc, he was being used as a slasher in the offense.
Powell has the strength and athleticism to finish in the paint, and increasing his drives would help his free-throw rate increase as well.
Ben Saraf
Once viewed as the Nets' most raw draft pick, Saraf has already shown immense growth through NBA Summer League to preseason action.
It is still concerning that the 6-foot-6 Israeli guard hasn't shown a willingness to shoot the three, though. Saraf has only attempted five three-pointers through four games of league action. One of those attempts has gone in.
In the current era of basketball, few guards are succeeding in the NBA without an outside shot. Even if the jumper is still developing, we want to see Saraf take more threes with confidence.
Danny Wolf
Wrapping it up with Brooklyn's final pick and oldest rookie, Wolf is an unorthodox player as a 6-foot-11 playmaker.
While the 21-year-old has already made some ridiculous passes in Las Vegas and the lone preseason game, there have also been bonehead turnovers where he's tried to do too much. The Nets cannot afford to have a forward giving away the ball that much.
Wolf is intriguing on both ends of the floor as a do-it-all front-court piece, but his turnover troubles are holding him back from a bigger role.