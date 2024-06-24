Shooters the Brooklyn Nets Could Target This Offseason
The Brooklyn Nets have a lot of holes to fill this offseason, one of which is perimeter shooting. They ranked 19th in three-point percentage this past season, with just two players shooting 40% or better from deep in Dennis Schroder and Keon Johnson.
With this glaring problem, the Nets go into free agency with plenty of shooting options available. Many veterans known for knocking down shots from deep will be hitting the market, and Brooklyn could snag someone for a solid contract. Here are four shooters the Nets could target and afford this summer:
Malik Beasley
Beasley didn't have as great a 2023-24 as many Bucks fans had hoped. The past two seasons have seen him put up 11.1 and 11.3 points per game, a noticeable dip from his 2019-2021 stretch where he averaged 20.2 points. This dip could play to the Nets' advantage, however.
Beasley still had an impressive season when it came to shooting from deep. 41.3% from downtown in 2024 warrants attention from teams like Brooklyn who need spot-up shooters. The 27-year-old is set to hit unrestricted free agency after signing a one-year, $2.7 million deal last offseason. The Nets could get him for similar or slightly more money, as his hype dipped after he fell out of the starting lineup late in the season.
Alec Burks
Burks will likely end up with a much smaller deal than his three-year, $30 million deal from 2021. The 32-year-old had an up-and-down season, starting by shooting 40.1% from deep in Detroit, then after being traded to New York, having a significant dip to 30.1%. He did end his season on a high note, however, scoring in double digits in five out of the Knicks' seven games against the Pacers in the second round of the playoffs.
His playoff performance probably saved him from settling for a minimum contract, as he showed he can step up when no one else will on the offensive end. Burks is still very affordable, though, and the Nets can get a 40% three-point shooter who provides veteran leadership for little money.
Gary Trent Jr.
It might be a long shot for Brooklyn to grab Trent Jr. at this point, as there aren't any links between the two, and Trent Jr. may want to play for a contender after missing the playoffs the past two seasons. He shot 39.3% from deep this past season, averaging 13.7 points for the Raptors.
Although having played six seasons in the NBA, Trent Jr. is only 25, and is stuck in between veteran status and young-ish player with some potential left. We've seen his averages shoot to as high as 18.3 points per game, so Brooklyn could give him that opportunity if he becomes available to them.
De'Anthony Melton
Melton might be the most expensive player on this list, as he is still just 26 years old, yet was more impactful for the 76ers than people expected.
Melton didn't have a stellar shooting season, going 36% from deep and 38.6% from the field, however, he had the 40% mark before, and was one of the few sharpshooters for Philadelphia before suffering a back injury.
After signing a four-year, $34 million deal with Memphis in 2020, Melton looks to increase his value and give a now-honed veteran presence. The Nets can certainly offer him and get a spot-up shooter who can also play some defense. Melton has averaged at least 1.2 steals his entire career, dating back to the 2018-19 season with the Suns. The Nets are getting a true 3&D wing, and he is in their price range.
