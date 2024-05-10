Strengths and Weaknesses of Brooklyn Nets Forward Mikal Bridges' Game
When the Brooklyn Nets traded Kevin Durant for Mikal Bridges in 2023, he thrived.
Despite the Nets going 12-15 in their final 27 games, Bridges averaged 26.1 points and 4.5 rebounds on 47.5% shooting. The six-year forward had the expectation of being an All-Star talent for the 2023-24 season, however with averages of just 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists, finishing second in team scoring behind Cam Thomas, it was a disappointing season for the 32-50 Nets.
There's a lot to like about Bridges. He's a team player and a high-IQ veteran with a great personality. However, to be the best, you must acknowledge and fix your weaknesses. Two areas of Bridges' game stand out, and two areas need work.
Strength: Varied shot chart
Bridges has a wide range of ways to score, and his shot chart backs that up. Shooting 43.6% from the field in 2024, the Villanova product can pull from just about anywhere, even in the mid-range where many players don't dare to shoot from.
There are some areas where he shoots extremely efficiently and some that need work, but having a variety of spots to shoot from is a good thing when analyzing Bridges on offense.
Weakness: Scoring off of the dribble
When Bridges was in Phoenix, he had the luxury of being a tertiary scoring option from the wing, behind Devin Booker and Chris Paul. This meant that a lot of his shots were catch-and-shoot opportunities or one-dribble pull-ups. He didn't have the responsibility to create for himself like the best players in the league do when they are the first option.
In Brooklyn, that part of his game that was relatively covered up came back to bite him this past season. Watch Bridges, and recognize that he thrives off of getting looks from teammates, but when it comes to isolation possessions, or creating off of the dribble, he struggles to get separation.
Perhaps it won't be much of an issue if the Nets acquire a big-name player this offseason, or because new head coach Jordi Fernandez emphasized selfishness and a pace-and-space offense, so Bridges won't have to worry about the one-on-one game.
Strength: Defense
This is perhaps the most obvious strength. Bridges made the All-Defensive First Team and finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2022, showcasing his biggest strength against some of the best perimeter scorers in the league.
With a 7-foot-1 wingspan, it's hard to get around the 6-foot-6 forward. Bridges has a career defensive rating of 113.3, which puts him above (or under if you want to talk in numbers) the league average for the past two seasons.
Weakness: Paint presence on offense
It's not a big hole in his game, but Bridges is 209 pounds and is considered to be a skinny forward. If he really wants to maximize his scoring ability, an extra 10 pounds would allow him to take advantage of players in the post/paint.
Bridges shot 55.3% in the paint in 2023-24, which was under the league average of 59.9%, the point being that he doesn't have the same finishing ability as other forwards. It doesn't seem like a huge issue on the surface, because it isn't. However, a better touch around the rim would result in an extra 4 to 6 points per game, meaning he would be considered an All-Star if he shot as well in the paint as he does from other spots.
