Summer League Preview: Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards
After a tough loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Brooklyn Nets will be hopeful to grab a win against the Washington Wizards on Sunday afternoon.
Brooklyn is likely to deploy the same starting lineup featuring three of their five first-round draft picks from the 2025 NBA Draft. Rookie guards Egor Demin and Nolan Traore will get the nod, while the Nets backcourt will once again feature rookie Danny Wolf and returning players Drew Timme and Tosan Evbuomwan.
Nets big man Drew Timme, who had an impressive game one in Las Vegas, will look to build off of his 22-point and nine-rebound performance. He will have his work cut out for him going up against the 2024 second overall pick, Alex Sarr, in this afternoon's game, but another solid performance today from Timme could potentially guarantee him a full-time spot as he impresses in Las Vegas.
Rookie point guard Egor Demin heads into the second game with a chip on his shoulder after a lackluster performance in the first game. He'll need to prove his scoring ability to be true, as the Russian guard did not find the basket until late in the game as Brooklyn was already down by double digits.
Nolan Traore, who gave fans a preview of his scoring and playmaking prowess, heads into today's matchup nursing an ankle injury that he sustained early in the game versus Oklahoma City. Fans are hopeful it was simply a stinger and nothing too severe.
As for Washington, Alex Sarr is not the only player who could potentially give Brooklyn a hard time tonight. Former Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson has become a premier player to watch after his first game in Las Vegas.
The Nets will have a full plate this afternoon against a young Washington Wizards team. We will have an official recap following the game's conclusion.