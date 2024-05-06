Three Brooklyn Nets Mock Trades For Trae Young
The Brooklyn Nets have an offseason of work ahead of them, with the team being linked to All-Star guard Trae Young. The Atlanta Hawks drafted Young in 2018, but as the team has failed recreate their 2021 playoff run, the noise surrounding Young leaving grows louder.
On his From the Point podcast with Bleacher Report, Young made it clear that he loves Atlanta, "but at the same time, I want to win."
Young has been linked to many teams other than the Nets, such as the Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs and Orlando Magic. If Brooklyn decides to swoop in and snag the Oklahoma product via trade, there are a few ways it can go.
Nets receive: Trae Young, 2024 second-round pick (via MIA), 2025 second-round pick (via MIN)
Hawks receive: Cameron Johnson, Dennis Schroder, Day’Ron Sharpe, Dariq Whitehead, 2025 first-round pick (via PHX), 2027 first-round pick (HOU holds rights to swap)
This would be a lot on the player front to give up for one name, but the Hawks get two above-average veterans in Johnson and Schroder, providing defense and playmaking. Sharpe and Whitehead are two young assets Atlanta can develop in place of Young, with Whitehead especially having the potential to be a nice isolation scorer in this league
Brooklyn would give up its 2025 and 2027 first-round picks, which I'll admit is cutting the future even further, but if the Nets plan on trying to get pieces for Cam Thomas and Mikal Bridges right now, this is the way to go about doing so.
If the Nets can re-sign key vets Nic Claxton, Lonnie Walker IV and Dennis Smith Jr., this Nets squad would have their star point guard in Young, along with another scoring threat in Thomas, plus the defensive presences of Bridges, Claxton, and Smith Jr.
Nets receive: Trae Young, Garrison Matthews, 2027 second-round pick (via LAC)
Hawks receive: Ben Simmons, Cam Thomas, Jalen Wilson, 2027 first-round pick (via PHI)
This is definitely a risk for both sides. Brooklyn would give up its young scorer in Thomas, plus another first-round pick. At the same time, Atlanta is taking a risk by getting the final year of Ben Simmons' massive contract.
The salaries pretty much cancel each other out, but this trade would only happen if the Hawks go into full rebuild mode and also get rid of Dejounte Murray and Clint Capela. They would be able to build around the core of Thomas, Jalen Johnson and AJ Griffin, and if Simmons can return and be a solid fifth option, they would have the playmaking to get their numbers up.
As for the Nets, they keep Bridges and on top of Young, get a nice veteran in Matthews for guard depth. Assuming they re-sign Clax or bring in another veteran center, they have their playmaker with other options in a push for the playoffs with an older core.
Nets receive: Trae Young, Bruno Fernando, 2025 second-round pick (via MIN), 2027 second-round pick (via LAC)
Hawks receive: Cam Thomas, Cameron Johnson, Dennis Schroder, 2025 first-round pick (via PHX), 2027 first-round pick (HOU hold rights to swap)
This is another trade where the main point of interest for Atlanta is swapping Young for the 22-year-old Thomas. The Hawks would also grab Johnson and Schroder, two veterans, with two first-round picks.
On the flip side, it may look like Brooklyn is giving up a lot, however people forget that Young averaged 25.7 points and 10.8 assists this past season, which would place him second in the league for assists. This would give the Nets a core of Young, Simmons, Bridges, and Claxton, if he re-signs, while also having assets for the future in Whitehead, Sharpe, and Noah Clowney.
The Nets would be able to pick the direction of pushing for the playoffs in having their franchise point guard. Young provides elite shooting and playmaking that not many other guards have in the NBA. Making him the first option and having Bridges take a backseat would allow him to be as productive as he was in Phoenix, scoring off of the ball.
While the trades are definitely possible and have perks for both sides, the tough part about negotiations between the two teams is that Brooklyn has little draft capital to work with, not having their own first-round pick until 2028, with many firsts being protected or swap-eligible.
