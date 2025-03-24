Trendon Watford Bounces Back From Ejection With Career Night For Nets
In a winless two-game stretch, the Brooklyn Nets played back-to-back matchups with the Indiana Pacers. The first, a 105-99 overtime loss, resulted in the first career ejection for Trendon Watford. Off the bench, Watford notched 15 points and five rebounds before a scuffle with Myles Turner got him disqualified.
Whether Watford was deserving of two technicals is up to opinion, but he clearly took the decision personally.
Two days later—unfortunately in another 108-103 loss—Watford exploded for a career-high 26 points, again snagging five rebounds. The performance gave him a fourth-straight double-digit showing, reprising his impressive displays from before the All-Star break.
Postgame, Watford explained how the first falter motivated both he and the Nets.
“[Thursday] was on our mind. We feel like we let one slip away. Even though I got ejected, we felt like even without me we should’ve won that game. We just gave up a lead and you just try to come out and be better,” Watford said via Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “Our fourth quarter, that’s how we need to play out pretty much throughout the game.”
The 24-year-old proceeded to hypothesize how Thursday's contest could've merited an alternative result had he not been ejected.
“I feel like we would’ve won that last game if I didn’t get ejected, so I just wanted to lock in and be out there for them,” Watford said. “We came up short, but I just want to be out there and be as impactful as I can.”
With just 11 games remaining in the 2024-25 NBA season, Watford continues to audition for a larger role in year two of Brooklyn's complete rebuild. Once a small-ball center for the Portland Trail Blazers, head coach Jordi Fernandez has progressed the versatile wing into a true difference-maker on the offensive end.
Possessing a 6-foot-8 frame with a high-level passing ability, Watford provides the Nets with flexibility in the offseason should these performances become a consistent factor. Likely in need of a distributor this summer, Watford's continued emergence could allow Brooklyn to pay/give up less assets for a facilitator
He and the Nets return to action against the Dallas Mavericks tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. EST.