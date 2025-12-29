Warriors vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Dec. 29
Are the Brooklyn Nets going to be too good to tank again?
Even though the Nets lack a ton of elite talent on their roster this season, head coach Jordi Fernandez has his team at 10-19, and it’s won seven of its last 10 games heading into Monday’s matchup with the Golden State Warriors.
It took some time for the Nets to get a home win this season (4-11 overall), but they are just 4.5-point underdogs in this matchup with Steph Curry and company coming off a loss against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.
The Warriors are 3-3 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back this season, and it’ll be interesting to see if any of their key veterans sit out this game, especially since Golden State is out of a guaranteed playoff spot in the West as of Monday.
Brooklyn has been frisky recently, beating the Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Raptors, Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and more in the month of December.
Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Monday's matchup in Brooklyn.
Warriors vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Warriors -4.5 (-105)
- Nets +4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Warriors: -180
- Nets: +150
Total
- 221.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Warriors vs. Nets How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Dec. 29
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): YES Network, NBC Sports Bay Area
- Warriors record: 16-16
- Nets record: 10-19
Warriors vs. Nets Injury Reports
Warriors Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Nets Injury Report
- Tyson Etienne – out
- Haywood Highsmith – out
- Chaney Johnson – out
- EJ Liddell – out
- Ben Saraf – out
Warriors vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets
Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Brandin Podziemski OVER 12.5 Points (-115)
Steph Curry said that he was uncertain for this matchup after playing over 41 minutes in an overtime loss to the Raptors on Sunday, and that could open up a bigger role for Podz on offense.
The former first-round pick is averaging 12.4 points per game this season, but that has gone up slightly in December (12.6 per game), and he’s cleared this line in three games in a row.
An increased role would easily help Podz clear this prop, and he should remain involved even if Curry is out there on Monday.
Warriors vs. Nets Prediction and Pick
There’s a chance the Warriors sit some of their veterans after an overtime loss yesterday, and that makes them a tough team to trust on the road – where they’ve struggled anyway – in this matchup.
Brooklyn is No. 3 in the NBA in net rating over its last 10 games, and the Nets are now over .500 (14-13-1) against the spread as underdogs this season.
Golden State has won just six of 18 road games this season, making it extremely tough to trust to win by two possessions on Monday.
While bettors may want to wait for Golden State’s injury report before betting on this game, I do think there is value in taking the points with the Nets, who are playing by far their best basketball of the 2025-26 season this month.
Pick: Nets +4.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
