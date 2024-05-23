What Should the Brooklyn Nets Do with Dennis Schroder?
This offseason, it seems like no one is untouchable on the Brooklyn Nets. They have a unique combination of young players with potential and veterans whose services could be valuable to anyone. It all culminates into this offseason's biggest question: try to be competitive or rebuild.
One veteran with his future in question is Dennis Schroder. He hasn't been talked about much, but the German point guard averaged 14.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 6.0 assists in 29 games with the Nets. Entering year 12, the 30-year-old is still a valuable role player for a contender, and the Nets could take advantage of this situation based on their direction.
From how the rumors look, the Nets will likely deal Mikal Bridges, along with other key veterans, including Schroder. This is a smart move, given that trading Schroder also means getting rid of the final year of his contract, worth $13 million.
Another reason why dealing Schroder is smart is because his numbers were so inflated, and he didn't improve anything. Before acquiring him from the Toronto Raptors, the Nets were 13th in assists percentage (63.7%) and 18th in offensive rating (114.7). After the trade, the Nets were 20th in assist percentage (61.9%) and 25th in offensive rating (108.6) during the final 31 games of the regular season.
The bottom line is that Brooklyn lacks a playmaker. Ben Simmons could be argued as that guy, but nothing is guaranteed with his availability.
The Nets would likely include Schroder in a package for future assets if he's gone. Making him a centerpiece in a trade wouldn't get the Nets anything more than a late draft pick because of his contract and age.
If the Nets decide to keep building a playoff team, then it would be silly to let Schroder go. Players like Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell, and Dejounte Murray are rumored to be linked to Brooklyn, and number 17 would be perfect as a backup point guard and a veteran presence in the locker room.
Whatever Brooklyn decides, they can't be stagnant. Deciding to rebuild while keeping the $13 million only hurts cap room, but if the Nets acquire a star, then letting him go hurts depth and scoring.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.