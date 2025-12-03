Nets Star Gets Candid About Jordi Fernandez's Coaching Style

The Brooklyn Nets have cycled through several coaches over the last decade.

Some were tasked with developing young talent and leading the organization back to respectability. Others were trying to help the team maximize the superstar talent on its roster and bring the franchise its first ever NBA championship.

The Nets are currently in the midst of a rebuilding process, but it seems they've found the right man who can eventually help them compete for a playoff spot: none other than Jordi Fernandez.

“Well, I think Jordi, he’s a genius of a coach," Michael Porter Jr. said. "You know, we’re a young team, we’re going to keep growing, but he’s a genius in terms of the schemes that he puts out, especially offensively for me. The way teams are guarding me, really just face-guarding me and trying not to let me catch the ball, the different creative ways that Jordi has our team running plays to help me get touches and get looks off is really next level. He’s making it so easy for me to play my game. So I really have to thank just Jordi and the offensive coaching staff for how I’ve been able to produce.”

Brooklyn's record could certainly be better, but there's a reason Porter Jr. is averaging a career high in points. The Nets are not only letting Porter Jr. handle the ball more and give him the freedom to create his own looks, but they're also leveraging his ability to cut to the rim and make plays for others.

Porter Jr. has been on some extremely competitive teams throughout his career, helping the Denver Nuggets win a championship in 2023.

Considering that, it would be wise to not take Porter Jr.'s comments with a grain of salt. He's teamed up with some of the most brilliant minds in basketball, namely three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

Porter Jr. has relationships with several other star players across the league. If Fernandez continues to draw praise from players like Porter, those stars will start to take notice and might consider Brooklyn as a next stop in their careers, especially when you consider the fact that the Nets play in the league's biggest market.

The Nets are armed with a plethora of first-round draft picks, budding young talent, and significant cap space, giving them the ability to bring in at least one superstar in the next few years.