Three Things to Love About the Nets' Win Over the Celtics

The wins have come few and far between for the Brooklyn Nets thus far, so last night's 113-105 victory over the Boston Celtics was one to remember for the season. On the road in an NBA Cup game, the Nets imposed their will on a playoff contender, with a lot to love regarding performances.

A 40-point second quarter, followed by impressive defense resulted in Brooklyn going up by as many as 18 points, a lead that would not be squandered despite the Celtics outscoring the Nets 28-21 in the final 12 minutes.

Individually, Brooklyn got fantastic contributions from a good chunk of the rotation. Here are three things to love about the Nets' win last night:

Michael Porter Jr.'s Scoring Masterclass

Over his last eight games, Porter is averaging 27.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists on 50-41-87 shooting splits. The 27-year-old has been a phenomenal scorer in the absence of Cam Thomas, getting good looks at all three levels. Against the Celtics, he nearly reached a new season high (34) with 33 points, eight rebounds and two assists.

On the season, the 6-foot-10 wing is putting up 24.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. It's tough to argue him to be an All-Star considering the Nets are still in the basement of the NBA, but his trade value is certainly skyrocketing.

Remember, he proved that he can be an important contributor to a championship team in his time with the Denver Nuggets. If Brooklyn decides to sell at the deadline, Porter could bring back serious value, seeing as how he doesn't quite fit the timeline.

Nic Claxton's First Career Triple-Double

Claxton is having a career renaissance after his stats took a dip last season. The center put up his first career triple-double in Boston with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists.

Rather than positioning himself solely near the basket, Claxton is becoming a better scorer off the dribble, taking it coast to coast or faking handoffs for drives to the rim on multiple possessions. He's a much better ball handler this time around, which results in a variety of buckets, either from him or because of his passes.

Like Porter, Claxton is an early trade candidate due to his production. The Nets could certainly hold onto these players like they did with Cam Johnson last season, but teams are expected to come calling, especially about the 6-foot-11 big man.

Production From the Youth

It wasn't just the veterans who produced against the Celtics. The Nets' youth did their part and provided great contributions in the victory. The most notable was from rookie Egor Demin, who put up 12 points, six rebounds and five assists while shooting 5-of-10 from the field.

Demin was a disruptor on the defensive end, but made his mark in scoring and playmaking. The No. 8 pick of the 2025 NBA Draft had more diversity in his shot selection after developing a narrative of only shooting threes earlier in the season. He displayed great poise and played off of Porter and Claxton in limited minutes.

Drake Powell, a fellow rookie, was huge for Brooklyn on both ends. In just 21 minutes, he recorded nine points and two steals, including a thunderous dunk to begin the second quarter.

Finally, Noah Clowney impressed many with 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting, including four threes. The former first-round pick has struggled with efficiency for most of the season, but positioned himself well to get open shots. His 125th three-pointer was the most by any Net ever under 22.