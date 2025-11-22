Three Takeaways From the Nets Gritty Win Over the Celtics

For the second time this week, the Brooklyn Nets took on the Boston Celtics, this time at TD Garden in Boston.

This time around, it was the Nets who came out on top, beating the Celtics 113-105. Brooklyn was the more aggressive team from the start and completely dominated Boston for most of the night, improving to 3-12 on the season.

Here are the three biggest takeaways from the Nets win over the Celtics.

1. Noah Clowney Shines

BIG BLOCK BY CL🚫WNEY! pic.twitter.com/efDYYgCrBU — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 22, 2025

On a night when Noah Clowney became the Nets' all-time leader in three-pointers made before turning 22, he had one of the best performances of the season. In the first half, Clowney had 14 points, two rebounds and three blocks on 5-10 shooting from the field. On the night, he would finish with 19 points.

Clowney has found a consistent spot in the starting lineup with Cam Thomas injured and he's made the most of his opportunity. The 21-year-old former first-round pick is putting together a solid third NBA season and is playing like someone who'll be part of future winning teams in Brooklyn. He's been a good find for Sean Marks and the front office.

2. Nets Second-Quarter Surge

WHAT A SEQUENCE‼️



14-5 run to end the quarter pic.twitter.com/LDzOdGHswe — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 22, 2025

The second quarter of Friday's game was one of the Nets' best quarters all season. They outscored the Celtics 40-25 in the frame, including an electric 14-5 run to end the quarter. It was the young players who led the charge, with Clowney, Egor Demin, and Drake Powell making huge plays to help give the Nets a lead heading into the half.

The Nets were aggressive on both ends, forcing the issue and capitalizing on any mistakes Boston made. It was a great end to one of the best first halves this team has played all year. The Nets are still a ways away from competing for a championship, but it's stretches like this first half that should have fans optimistic about the team's direction under Jordi Fernandez.

3. Nic Claxton Records First Career Triple-Double

WHAT A DIME!!



FIRST CAREER TRIPLE-DOUBLE FOR CLAXTON!! pic.twitter.com/MO48J60fCN — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 22, 2025

What a night for Nic Claxton. He was all over the court and the stat sheet in this one, doing it on both ends of the floor. He finished the game with 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists on 7-13 shooting from the field. It's the first career NBA triple-double for Claxton. He was efficient and effective all night, getting whatever he wanted offensively and being a constant presence defensively.

Claxton is averaging career highs in points and assists per game this season, numbers that will only go up after tonight's masterpiece of a game. With Cam Thomas injured, he's stepped up next to Michael Porter Jr. and played some of the best basketball of his NBA career. The longtime Net was the best player on the court Friday.