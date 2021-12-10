Huge News Announced About Rick Carlisle
According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Rick Carlisle has entered health and safety protocols (see tweet below).
MacMahon also reports (see tweet below) that Carlisle tested positive with a rapid test on Wednesday night, and is awaiting the results of a PCR test to confirm the positive test.
The PCR test result isn't expected to come back until Friday, according to MacMahon.
The Pacers will play the Dallas Mavericks in Indianapolis on Friday evening, and prior to joining the Pacers this past offseason, he had coached the Mavs for over a decade and won the NBA Championship in 2011.
Right now, the Pacers are 11-6 on the season, while the Mavs are 11-12.
the Pacers beat the New York Knicks in their last game, and the Mavs lost to the Brookly Nets in their last game.
