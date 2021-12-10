Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Huge News Announced About Rick Carlisle
    Publish date:

    Huge News Announced About Rick Carlisle

    According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle has entered health and safety protocols. The Pacers play the Mavericks on Friday.
    Author:

    According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle has entered health and safety protocols. The Pacers play the Mavericks on Friday.

    According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Rick Carlisle has entered health and safety protocols (see tweet below). 

    MacMahon also reports (see tweet below) that Carlisle tested positive with a rapid test on Wednesday night, and is awaiting the results of a PCR test to confirm the positive test. 

    The PCR test result isn't expected to come back until Friday, according to MacMahon. 

    Read More

    The Pacers will play the Dallas Mavericks in Indianapolis on Friday evening, and prior to joining the Pacers this past offseason, he had coached the Mavs for over a decade and won the NBA Championship in 2011. 

    Right now, the Pacers are 11-6 on the season, while the Mavs are 11-12. 

    the Pacers beat the New York Knicks in their last game, and the Mavs lost to the Brookly Nets in their last game. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

    USATSI_17268983_168388303_lowres
    News

    Huge News Announced About Rick Carlisle

    25 seconds ago
    USATSI_17005314_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Myles Turner Said About Trade Rumors

    8 minutes ago
    USATSI_17322437_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Pacers Knock Off The Knicks In Indy

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_15521943_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Reportedly Open To Trading These Key Players

    Dec 8, 2021
    USATSI_17308183_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Knock Off The Wizards In Indy

    Dec 7, 2021
    USATSI_16926619_168388303_lowres
    News

    Spencer Dinwiddie's Status For Wizards-Pacers Game

    Dec 6, 2021
    USATSI_17119028_168388303_lowres
    News

    Wizards' Starting Lineup Against The Pacers

    Dec 6, 2021
    USATSI_17159362_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Photo NBA Star Myles Turner Posted To Instagram

    Dec 6, 2021
    USATSI_17182346_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Photos The Pacers Tweeted On Sunday

    Dec 5, 2021