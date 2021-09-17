Central Division Notebook: Giannis Gets Same Ranking As Steph In NBA 2k22

September 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Opinion: Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry Is Better Than Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo

Opinion: Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry Is Better Than Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks got the ranking in NBA 2k22.
Author:
Publish date:
Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks got the ranking in NBA 2k22.

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors is a two-time NBA MVP, and Giannis Antetokounpo of the Milwaukee Bucks has won the MVP award the same amount of times. 

Curry is a three-time champion, and Antetokounmpo won his first championship this past season. 

Antetokounmpo has also won a Defensive Player of The Year Award, something Curry will likely never do. 

With all that being said, they are easily two of the top ten players in the world, and some of the greatest basketball players of all-time. 

There is no arguing that both are all-time greats who will be first ballot Hall of Famers.

NBA 2k22 recently came out, and the game rated both Antetokounmpo and Curry 96 overall. 

Was 2k correct? 

Curry led the NBA in scoring last season and averaged 32.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 5.8 assists per game. 

He also shot over 48% from the field and over 42% from the three-point range. 

Antetokounmpo averaged 28.1 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. 

He shot just under 57% from the field, but only shot a little over 30% from the three-point range. 

Antetokounmpo is in another stratosphere as a defender then Curry, but Curry is on another planet then Antetokounmpo as a shooter. 

Curry and the Warriors lost in the NBA's play-in tournament, so they did not make the post-season, while the Bucks won the NBA Championship. 

As a whole, Curry might be the better player, but based on how Antetokounmpo and his team just won the NBA title and he won the NBA Finals MVP, both of them being a 96 overall seems fair. 

The full list of 2k ratings can be seen here. 

USATSI_15359708_168388303_lowres
News

Central Division Notebook: Giannis Gets Same Ranking As Steph In NBA 2k22

USATSI_16554479_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: The Pacers Should Bring LiAngelo Ball To Training Camp

USATSI_10787568_168388303_lowres
News

Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance Stephenson?

USATSI_15375128_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: Myles Turner Is Better Than Enes Kanter

USATSI_16166477_168388303_lowres
News

LeVert Gets Lower Ranking Than Barrett In 2k

USATSI_13966551_168388303_lowres
News

If This Ever Happened, The Pacers Potentially Wouldn’t Have To Face Kyrie Ever Again

USATSI_15522020_168388303_lowres
News

Former Pacers Star Gets An 88 Overall In NBA 2k22

USATSI_15974570_168388303_lowres
News

The Pacers Did A Good Job Against Damian Lillard Last Season

USATSI_16153973_168388303_lowres
News

Derrick Rose Better Than Pacers' Caris LeVert?