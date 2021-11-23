Skip to main content
    November 23, 2021
    Alex Caruso's Injury Status For Pacers-Bulls Game
    Alex Caruso has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls.
    The Indiana Pacers are playing the Bulls in Chicago on Monday night, and for the game the Bulls will be without one of their key players. 

    Alex Caruso has been ruled out with a wrist injury, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Bulls are the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-5 record, and their new additions of Caruso, DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball, have looked sensational with All-Star Zach LaVine. 

