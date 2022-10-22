Andrew Nembahrd impresses in debut for Indiana Pacers, leads team in minutes

The Indiana Pacers were searching for any lineup combination that worked on Friday night in a loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Head coach Rick Carlisle went big. Then he went small. He played two players for the first time all season in James Johnson and Andrew Nembhard. He was looking for anything that would gel.

Nembhard ended up being a crucial player for the blue and gold. It was his NBA debut, and he wasn't even sure he would be in the rotation when the day started. When the day ended, he was the only Pacer who played more than 30 minutes, and Indiana was +11 with the rookie point guard on the floor. His debut was excellent, and his presence alone elevated multiple lineups.

"There are some things to build on here, like Nembhard's performance tonight. He was terrific," Carlisle said after the game. "He played like a veteran."

Nembahrd was drafted 31st overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, the first pick in the second round. He is tall for his position at six-foot-five-inches, which makes him a tricky matchup for opposing teams and allows him to play two positions.

That was on display in his debut performance. Nembhard played at both the one and the two, toggling between guiding the offense and supporting T.J. McConnell. He defended guards and forwards alike as his size allowed him to switch on defense. His size and activity glued lineups together.

He was an excellent connector of teammates, too. His passes and cuts were crisp as he finished with the third most assists of any Pacer. Despite Indiana's defensive woes, Nembhard's matchup shot 5/12 from the field. It was as impressive of a debut performance as anyone could expect.

"He was awesome," starting point guard Tyrese Haliburton said of Nembhard. "He stepped up to the plate, took a big charge down the stretch... He just made a lot of big plays for us. He was really good today."

Nembhard said he had some nerves before the game, as most youg players do. It was a daunting environment for a first game — at home, in front of a crowd of 12,000 fans, and in a game where the team's veterans are struggling. A lot was asked of the rookie guard.

But he was ready for the challenge. The former Gonzaga Bulldog checked in for his premiere in the first quarter and helped stop the bleeding as the Pacers were already down nine. He hit his first shot as a pro in the second quarter, which gave him a sense of relief. That helped him settle in, and Nembhard had six points, one rebound, and a steal in the second frame. He helped ignite a temporary comeback.

"Super excited," Nembhard said of his debut. "It's been a dream of mine to get on the court with these guys."

In the second half, the rookie had eight points, two rebounds, three assists, and a steal. He was everywhere on both ends of the court and nearly helped the Pacers pull off an improbable win, as the blue and gold outscored the Spurs by 12 with the Canadian guard on the floor in the second half.

With five-and-a-half minutes to go, the Pacers were down 16 points. Carlisle turned to Nembhard to help steer a comeback attempt for the blue and gold, and that decision almost paid off. Indiana cut the lead from 16 to three over the next five minutes, and the Pacers had a chance to tie the game at the buzzer. The Pacers may have lost for the second consecutive time, but Nembhard's impressive performance is something the team can build on.

"I think I just tried to let it come to me," Nembhard said of the game after it ended. "I think I wanted to just be a connector on the court and bring energy on the defensive side of the ball. And I think I just let it come to me."

Carlisle suggested that he could tinker with lineups going forward to help the Pacers get off to better starts and be more connected on defense. After a successful debut, don't be surprised if Nembhard is in the mix for playing time going forward for the blue and gold. If he can consistently defend and be a bigger shot creator, he can fit with essentially any unit.

The Pacers are 0-2 and haven't had many silver linings. But Nembhard's debut performance is one, and Indiana will hope it's something that can evolve in future games.