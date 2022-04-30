See Which Pacers Players Have Remained in Indy For Offseason Workouts

The Pacers did not qualify for postseason play for the second consecutive season and so already, several players are getting individual work in at the team facility.

Media is not allowed in for offseason workouts, but the Pacers' Twitter account shared several photos on Thursday from players working out at the St. Vincent Center.

Not surprisingly, point guard Tyrese Haliburton was among the group — along with veteran guard T.J. McConnell and Duane Washington Jr., who just completed his rookie season.

Typically, players take a few months off before starting up their offseason conditioning program. A player like McConnell, however, missed the majority of the season — he played in 27 games — so he's getting back into shape and up to speed.

Just a few short weeks into the offseason, Haliburton has already traveled to Las Vegas and The Bahamas. And one week ago, Haliburton officially invested in his first company — wellness product Cheribundi.

It was a good sign for the Pacers that Haliburton, the new face of the team, went to The Bahamas with Buddy Hield, who is from there. They spent a few days together. Oshae Brissett was also pictured there.

Those guys have never played in the playoffs and are determined to finally break through next season. Before then, the Pacers have many decisions to make. It all starts on June 23rd with the NBA Draft. They have a pick inside the top ten for the first time since 1989, and own the first pick in the second round (via Houston).

However, one thing to keep in mind is that this is just a snapshot. Just because a player isn't pictured doesn't mean they're not in town or not working out. Veterans, especially, have created an offseason routine and complete it on their own elsewhere.

What is shown, however, is encouraging. That's a determined trio.

The first key day for the Pacers is May 17. That's when they'll learn when they are first on the clock in the 2022 NBA Draft.

