Is Pacers' LeVert The Best Bargain In The NBA?

    • October 8, 2021
    Best Bargain In The NBA? 69 Players Will Make More Money Than This Former Brooklyn Nets And Current Indiana Pacers Star
    Best Bargain In The NBA? 69 Players Will Make More Money Than This Former Brooklyn Nets And Current Indiana Pacers Star

    Caris LeVert began his career with the Brooklyn Nets, and is now entering his second season with the Indiana Pacers. The 27 year old shooting guard is the 70th highest paid player in the NBA.
    Caris LeVert averaged 20.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.2 assist per game last season. 

    Yet, he is the 70th highest paid player in the NBA. 

    The full list of player's salaries can be seen here from ESPN. 

    Many players that are very talented, but still on their rookie contracts are underpaid. 

    However, its not like LeVert is on his rookie deal. He's 27 years old and on his second contract. 

    Therefore, his $17.5 million salary this season, which has him behind 69 other players, is arguably the best bargain in the NBA right now. 

    While LeVert is not an All-Star, he is at the very least better than the 70th best player in the NBA. 

    In fact, LeVert's averages this season have a very good chance at looking even better than last season. 

    The Pacers are lucky they have him under contract for the next two seasons at such a low price compared to his peers. 

    LeVert has been in the NBA for five-years, and his first four seasons were with the Brooklyn Nets before being traded in the middle of last season to Indiana. 

    His career averages are 14.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. 

    His points per game have gone up every season that he's been in the NBA. 

